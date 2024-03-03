Thane, March 3: Police have busted a prostitution racket at a spa in Maharashtra's Thane district and rescued three women, an official said on Sunday. The police's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell laid a trap by sending a decoy customer to the spa located on Manpada Road in Dombivli area on Friday and arrested a woman owner of the facility, the official from Tilak Nagar police station said. Sex Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Running Flesh Trade Racket From Spa in Vashi Mall

Three women, in the age group of 34 to 38, who worked at the spa were rescued, he said. A case was registered against the spa owner under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, the police added.

