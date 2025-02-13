Shahjahanpur, February 13: Four labourers died and 16 others got injured when their van overturned after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said on Thursday. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said the accident occurred late Wednesday night near Vichola village. The van, carrying labourers and their families, was en route to Haryana. It overturned after being hit by the unidentified vehicle, resulting in the immediate deaths of two passengers -- Shyamwati (60) and Samila (26). Kannauj Road Accident: 9 Children and 2 Others Injured After School Van Collides With Car in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

The police rescued others and rushed then to Farrukhabad district hospital, where Ram Kumari (35) and Lavkush (30) succumbed to injuries during treatment, Awasthi said. The official further stated that 16 people sustained severe injuries are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Those killed were residents of Sitapur district and were travelling to Haryana for labour work in a hired van. Efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the accident, Awasthi added.