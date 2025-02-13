A school van and a Swift Dzire car collided in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj today, February 13. According to news agency IANS, nine school children and two car occupants were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to the district hospital, while two critically injured students were referred to Kanpur. Kannauj Shocker: Girl Assaulted for Resisting Harassment, Brother Also Attacked for Complaining; Police Takes Action.

School Van Collides with Car in Kannauj

Uttar Pradesh: A school van and a Swift Dzire car collided in Kannauj, injuring 9 school children and 2 car occupants. The injured were taken to the district hospital, while 2 critically injured students were referred to Kanpur pic.twitter.com/S4MVhjBo3v — IANS (@ians_india) February 13, 2025

