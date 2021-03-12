Shanti Gold International Ltd, Manufacturer of Gold Jewellery located at Mumbai,is one of the key player in the CZ segment known for making Good Jewelry for Best Occasion.

Founders Pankaj Jagawat and Manoj Jain started their journey in 2003 with their vision to create an impact based business model and become a house hold name with their creative designs and crafting the curiosity. In no time their vision turned to reality making Karishma Kapoor their brand ambassador and a flea of corporates trusting the designs.

The founders Pankaj Jagawat and Manoj Jain built Shanti Gold International Ltd from scratch. The journey started from grabbing the local markets and it grew global catering overseas clients.

Founders Pankaj Jagawat and Manoj Jain are always seen quoting their main ingredient for success are their jewellery designs and a team of artisians who work day and night to create a mix of modern and contemporary looks for the joy of Wearing Best

Shanti Gold has witnessed the success and rise because of their goodwill and honesty. Investors bestow their immense trust in the organisation considering the factors like work ethics,quality products,technology and vision along with spot on innovation.

With the mantra of Giving you a New Style,Shanti Gold International limited has acquired a land space of 3 acres at Jaipur. The lush estate would foresee a range of artisans and technology meeting under one roof catering best styles for all the generations.