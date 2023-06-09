Mumbai, June 9: Two top opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, have received fresh death threats from unknown persons, here on Friday.

Pawar has been warned via a Twitter message threatening that he will meet the same fate as Dr. Narendra Dabholkar (the rationalist who was shot dead in Pune in August 2013), sending shockwaves in the political circles. Nitish Kumar Death Threat: Youth Sends Threatening Message to Bihar CM on WhatsApp, Arrested From Surat.

In a telephonic threat issued through Sunil Raut, MLA, his brother, Sanjay Raut, MP has been served an ultimatum to stop his 'morning loudspeakers' within a month failing which he would be "sprayed with bullets". Death Threat to PM Narendra Modi: Kochi Man Issued Threat ‘To Get Even With Neighbour’, Arrested.

Taking strong cognisance, NCP MP Supriya Sule went to meet Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and lodged a complaint seeking strict action in the matter, while Raut has also informed the police on the threats they have received.

An agitated Sule warned that if anything happens to her father, "then the state home department (headed by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis) shall be held responsible for it". She also drew the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the development even as many NCP leaders slammed the government and demanded immediate action.

Both Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut are considered the chief architects of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena (UBT) MVA alliance which ruled for over 30 months till the former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was toppled in June 2022.

Bharatiya Janata Party state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the threat to Pawar is a matter of concern and urged the police to take urgent action in the matter.

