Shashi Tharoor Birthday: Congress MP Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Wishing in ’Shudh Sahitya Malayalam'
Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 9: Indian National Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor, who turned 64 on Monday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "shudh sahitya Malayalam" birthday greeting. The three-time Kerala MP also translated Premier's greeting to his followers on his Twitter handle. 7 Times the Congress MP Took Hilarious Potshots at PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath and BJP.

"Thank you @narendramodi & @PMOIndia for this elaborate birthday greeting in shudh sahitya Malayalam! Am touched by your thoughtfulness," he tweeted. Shashi Tharoor Turns Standup Comedian and Teaches Us a New English Word ‘Recalcitrance’ in the Promo of Amazon Prime’s One Mic Stand (Watch Video).

Shashi Tharoor's Tweet:

Translating PM Modi's Tweet, Tharoor tweeted: "My heartfelt wishes on yr birthday. I wish for yr coming days to be filled w/happiness&prosperity. Wish u peace, comfort&luck on yr birthday. I sincerely wish u continue to commit the many years of yr experience in public life,& yr scholarship, for nation-building."

Shashi Tharoor's Tweet:

One of the most popular Indian politicians on Twitter, Tharoor is known for his eloquent speeches comebacks and active presence on social media. The Congress was formerly Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and contested for Secretary-General post in 2006.