Shashi Tharoor Birthday: Congress MP Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Wishing in ’Shudh Sahitya Malayalam'

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 9: Indian National Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor, who turned 64 on Monday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "shudh sahitya Malayalam" birthday greeting. The three-time Kerala MP also translated Premier's greeting to his followers on his Twitter handle. 7 Times the Congress MP Took Hilarious Potshots at PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath and BJP.

"Thank you @narendramodi & @PMOIndia for this elaborate birthday greeting in shudh sahitya Malayalam! Am touched by your thoughtfulness," he tweeted. Shashi Tharoor Turns Standup Comedian and Teaches Us a New English Word ‘Recalcitrance’ in the Promo of Amazon Prime’s One Mic Stand (Watch Video).

Shashi Tharoor's Tweet:

Thank you ⁦@narendramodi⁩ & ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ for this elaborate birthday greeting in shudh sahitya Malayalam! Am touched by your thoughtfulness. pic.twitter.com/UJX7D0092L — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 9, 2020

Translating PM Modi's Tweet, Tharoor tweeted: "My heartfelt wishes on yr birthday. I wish for yr coming days to be filled w/happiness&prosperity. Wish u peace, comfort&luck on yr birthday. I sincerely wish u continue to commit the many years of yr experience in public life,& yr scholarship, for nation-building."

Shashi Tharoor's Tweet:

Translation: My heartfelt wishes on yr birthday. I wish for yr coming days to be filled w/happiness&prosperity. Wish u peace, comfort&luck on yr birthday. I sincerely wish u continue to commit the many years of yr experience in public life,& yr scholarship, for nation-building. https://t.co/ONfZAF511m — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 9, 2020

One of the most popular Indian politicians on Twitter, Tharoor is known for his eloquent speeches comebacks and active presence on social media. The Congress was formerly Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and contested for Secretary-General post in 2006.