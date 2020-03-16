Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak & Prabhadevi Temples Closed For Devotees to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, March 16: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak and Prabhadevi temples have been closed for devotees. The decision was taken by temple managements after 38 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in the state. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday conducted a review meeting on preparedness and the situation of novel coronavirus with every district officer via video conference. Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: One More Person Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The state government also restricted large gatherings at religious places including temple, churches and mosques to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The highest number of COVID-19 cases has been reported from Pune district. The Maharashtra government on Saturday ordered to close mall, educational institutions, gyms and swimming pools in the state to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Coronavirus In Maharashtra: Mindspace Airoli in Navi Mumbai to be Evacuated and Being Sanitised.

Press Note By Siddhivinayak:

Press note by Siddhivinayak Temple (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Meanwhile, in India, a total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have registered so far, including 17 Italian nationals. Two people had also lost their lives in Delhi and Karnataka due to the deadly virus. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 'Will Advice IT Firms to Allow Employees to Work from Home', Says Karnataka Government.

Close to 6,000 people lost their lives across the globe because of coronavirus. China is the worst affected country, with over 3,000 deaths, followed by Italy as more than 1,000 people lost their lives. In Iran also, close to 800 have died so far. Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared nCov as a “pandemic”.