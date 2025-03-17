New Delhi, March 17: Delhi Police has launched a dedicated squad against eve teasing, 'Shishtachar,' with at least 30 teams deployed across the national capital, especially in hotspots, to check incidents of harassment and ensure the safety of women in public spaces. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had in the Delhi assembly election manifesto promised to establish 'Anti-Romeo squad', as in Uttar Pradesh, to enhance women's safety in public spaces.

According to a circular issued on March 8 by the Delhi Police Commissioner, these squads, consisting of male and female officers, will patrol high-risk areas, swiftly act on complaints and spread awareness regarding laws against harassment. SHO Appointments: Delhi Police To Conduct Exam for Station House Officers for First Time in History To Enhance Transparency and Efficiency in Selection Process.

The initiative adopts a multi-faceted approach, involving prevention, intervention and victim assistance. The squads have been directed to focus on enforcing the law without imposing personal or cultural morality, while also ensuring that victims are protected from undue public scrutiny or embarrassment.

"Officers have been directed to handle cases sensitively and ensure swift legal action under sections 74 and 78 of the BNS. Each district will form at least two squads, supervised by the Additional Commissioner of Police in the Crime Against Women Cell of the respective district," the circular read. Delhi: Police Seize ‘Punjab Sarkar’ Car With Cash, Liquor on Copernicus Marg; Bhagwant Mann Govt Says ‘Fake’ (Watch Video).

It stated that each squad would comprise an inspector, a sub-inspector, four female officers, five male officers and one personnel from Special Staff from the Anti-Auto Theft Squad for technical assistance. They will be provided with one four-wheeler and adequate two-wheelers to ensure effective patrolling and quick response.

District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been tasked with identifying and listing hotspots prone to harassment, with squad deployment focusing on these areas. The deployment roster will be prepared weekly and approved by the DCP of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), it read.

Squads will patrol at least two vulnerable points daily, ensuring full coverage of identified areas over time. Drives will be strategically planned, considering the specific risks of each location. Plain-clothed female officers will be deployed to identify offenders and surprise checks will be conducted in public transport with outreach to DTC staff and passengers to encourage reporting, it added.

Collaboration with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and local volunteers will be strengthened to improve vigilance and identify additional high-risk zones, the circular stated. It said that the district DCPs will personally oversee the selection of personnel for these squads to ensure they are empathetic and self-motivated.

Legal provisions applicable to such cases will be made readily available to the squads. To monitor performance, the ACP (CAW) of each district will submit a weekly report to the DCP (SPUWAC) detailing squad activities and actions taken, it read.

These reports will then be compiled and submitted to the Commissioner of Police through the Special Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC). Monthly evaluations will be conducted based on feedback from schools, colleges, RWAs, MWAs, and PCR calls.

To enhance operational effectiveness, the Delhi Police Academy has designed specialised training programmes for all deployed personnel, and the DCP of each district must ensure that all squad members undergo structured training. The 'Anti-Romeo squad' for women's safety were first set up by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 to fulfil the BJP's poll pledge after the party came into power there.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.