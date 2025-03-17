New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): In a ground-breaking move, Delhi Police is introducing a merit-based examination for the appointment of Station House Officers (SHOs)--a first in its history. Until now, SHO postings were based on seniority and experience, but this new system aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in the selection process.

As a part of this initiative, Delhi Police is conducting an exam specifically for Cyber Police Stations, which have been at the forefront of tackling digital crimes in the capital. A total of 122 police inspectors have applied for just 15 available Cyber SHO positions, making this a fiercely competitive process. The exam is scheduled to take place on March 18 at the Delhi Police Academy in Wazirabad.

With cyber threats on the rise, the Delhi Police is looking for the best minds to lead its fight against digital crime. Officers selected through this exam will be entrusted with managing cybercrime investigations, digital forensics, and cybersecurity enforcement.

"The competition is tough--only 15 will make it," said an inspector from West Delhi. "Balancing daily police duties with exam preparation is exhausting, but we know the importance of this role," he said.

The exam will test candidates on a broad syllabus, covering critical laws and policing acts, including - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), Cybercrime and IT Skills, NDPS Act, POCSO Act, JJ Act, Arms Act, Delhi Police Act, Delhi Excise Act, Companies Act, etc.

A combination of multiple-choice and descriptive questions will challenge candidates on legal knowledge, investigative skills, and decision-making.

This move is being hailed as a game-changer for the Delhi Police. Senior officials believe this merit-based system will ensure that only the most qualified officers are given leadership roles.

"This step will sharpen investigation skills and raise policing standards," said a senior officer on the condition of anonymity. "It's a transparent, fair, and competitive way to appoint SHOs--something that was long overdue."

With the exam date fast approaching, police stations across Delhi are abuzz with anticipation and last-minute revisions. Inspectors are burning the midnight oil, sipping endless cups of chai, and discussing strategies with colleagues.

"We've put in our best efforts--now, it's all in God's hands," said an inspector from Rohini.

The government is considering conducting exams for SHO appointments in all police stations in the future to ensure transparency.

As the Delhi Police embark on this historic transformation, all eyes are on March 18. Will this exam set a new standard for future SHO appointments? Only time will tell. (ANI)

