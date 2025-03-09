Bhopal, March 9: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 21-year-old youth allegedly died due to a heart attack while visiting a temple in Shivpuri. The alleged incident occurred when the deceased youth, Pawan Rajak, was chanting hymns during the temple visit and collapsed all of a sudden. Although the youth was rushed to the hospital, he was dead on arrival by doctors.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, doctors confirmed heart attack as the cause of death. It is also reported that the deceased youth, who was known for physical fitness, had no prior health issues. The youngster's sudden demise has left his family and friends in deep shock. Police officials said that Rajak was a resident of Fakir Colony and a second-year BA student. Shivpuri Shocker: Teenager Returning From Wedding Procession Rapes Minor Girl in Madhya Pradesh After Finding Her Alone at Home.

During preliminary investigation, cops also found that Rajak was preparing for recruitment in the army and police, which is why he used to maintain a strict fitness routine with daily exercise and running. They also learned that the deceased youth regularly attended devotional sessions at the Siddh Baba temple every night.

On the day of the incident, Pawan, who was accompanied by his friend Abhishek Vaish, joined the temple prayers as usual. However, while chanting hymns, Rajak collapsed suddenly. Onlookers who witnessed the incident immediately called an ambulance. The youth was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem of the victim is underway and is expected to reveal more information.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2025 11:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).