New Delhi, February 11: The portal Shramik Shakti Manch (SAKSHAM) created by the Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) of the DST will connect labourers to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in their native places via WhatsApp. Sending a 'Hi' on WhatsApp will enable labourers to find jobs matching their skills with the help of an artificial-intelligence-driven chatbot.

The coronavirus pandemic brought extreme challenges for the labourers who had to return home as they were left jobless. The objective of the platform is therefore to create an economic revolution, by empowering the shramiks, through a system that is able to evaluate their skill proficiency through intelligent data-driven analysis, and then map them to industry requirements, preferably in and around their preferred locations. Unemployment Rate in India Dipped to 11% in June From 23.5% in May, Says CMIE Data.

Here's how it works:

Using data on the availability of jobs, and the skill sets they require, the portal matches labourers with potential job opportunities in their regions. It is available on the number 7208635370.

A WhatsApp ChatBot, already deployed in colloquial English and Hindi; seeks information from the shramiks about their past activities.

The initiative will thus provide an industry dashboard where businesses can get access to blue-collar workers as well as various skilled shramiks.

