Germany is looking to its southern neighbors for inspiration on how to deal with soaring summer temperatures. But unions have condemned employers for not being prepared for climate change.Doctors in Germany have called for the introduction of siestas, or midday naps, as a way to deal with rising temperatures that hamper productivity.

Also Read | Toddler Trapped in Borewell in Madhya Pradesh: Two-and-a-Half-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell in Vidisha, SDRF Called In for Rescue Operation.

"We should orient ourselves to how people work in the heat in southern countries: get up early, work productively in the morning, and take a siesta at midday," the head of the Federal Association of Physicians of German Public Health Departments (BVÖGD), Johannes Niessen, told the RND media network in an interview published on Tuesday.

Also Read | Cheetah Deaths at Kuno National Park: Madhya Pradesh Govt Removes Chief Wildlife Warden Javir Singh Chouhan; Aseem Srivastava Appointed New Chief.

"It is a concept that we should adopt in the summer months," he added.

Why does Germany need a siesta?

The doctors from the BVÖGD are calling for the more demanding parts of the workday to be shifted to the morning before workers get worn down by the intense heat.

"People are not as a productive as normal when it's very hot," Niessen said. "Bad sleep due to warm nights can lead to additional concentration problems."

Siesta is a Spanish term for the break many people will take, often including a nap or some kind of rest, during hottest hours in the middle of the day. But it is a practice common throughout hotter parts of the world.

The call to shift German work patterns to those more common in southern Europe as global temperatures rise comes as countries such as Spain, Italy and Greece are suffering from back-to-back heatwaves and extreme temperatures.

German employers 'neglecting' risks of extreme heat

Niessen also called for "sufficient fans and lighter clothing, even if the attire rules for an office don't allow it."

Workers, and people in general, need to make sure they're drinking a lot more and eating in several smaller portions throughout the day, he added.

"A cold footbath under the desk would be another option to stay cool while working from home," the BVÖGD chief told RND.

Anja Piel, a board member of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), also told the media network that employers need to carry out regular risk assessments during the summer months to protect workers from extreme heat.

"Working in the heat is demanding on employees and in the worst case can endanger their health," Piel said.

She added that the failure to prepare for climate change and extremely hot summers was an act of "neglect" by German employers.

ab/sms (AFP, dpa)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).