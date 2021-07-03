Amaravati, July 3: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu and several other eminent people applauded Sirisha Bandla on Saturday for emerging as the first woman with Telugu roots who will be space-bound soon.

"Indian-origin women continue to break the proverbial glass ceiling and prove their mettle. On July 11, Sirisha Bandla with Telugu roots is set to fly to space aboard VSS Unity with Richard Branson and the team marking the dawn of the new space age, making all Indians proud!" said Naidu. From an unverified twitter account, Bandla on Friday said that she is honoured to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all.

Bandla is originally from Guntur but emigrated to the US during her childhood and went on to study aeronautical engineering, business and is now an astronaut. While Sirisha Bandla is vice president of government affairs at Virgin Galactic, her role in the flight is as 'Researcher Experience'. Sirisha Bandla to Fly Into Space Aboard Virgin Galactic Flight, Set to Become Second India-Born Woman to Achieve Feat After Kalpana Chawla.

Telugu cinema legend Chiranjeevi noted that Bandla is literally the first Telugu girl to reach for the stars. "Proud moments for the parents, Telugus and all Indians! Congratulations and wishing your mission a great success," said Chiranjeevi.

Likewise, ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Devineni Avinash reiterated that Bandla will be the first Telugu woman travelling into space.

"Richard Branson announcing Virgin Galactic flight on 11th July with six astronauts, including Sirisha Bandla. Hearty congratulations to Bandla from Guntur who is going to fly into space on July 11," added Avinash.

