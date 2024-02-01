Jammu and Kashmir [India], February 1 (ANI): The Basantgarh Valley in Udhampur transforms into a winter wonderland as it experiences the season's inaugural snowfall, while Mahore in Reasi district and Gulmarg witnessed fresh layers of snow, turning landscapes into serene, white vistas on Thursday.

Srinagar, the heart of Jammu and Kashmir, continues to be draped in a snowy blanket, with the city receiving this season's first light snowfall, creating a picturesque winter scene.

The Baramulla-Banihal train service in Jammu and Kashmir persists even amid continuous and heavy snowfall, showcasing the dedication of the railway ministry, says Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway faces challenges as it remains closed due to road damage, shooting stones, and slush caused by relentless snowfall, as reported by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) National Highway.

The winter snow brought disruptions, as the Mughal Road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts to Srinagar, was forced to close for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall. The iconic Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra received a coating of fresh snow, adding a touch of tranquillity to the sacred site.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rain and snowfall are expected in the mountain regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand in the coming days due to a western disturbance.

"We are expecting heavy rain and snowfall in the mountain regions (Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand) due to the western disturbance," Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, told ANI.

He also said that the effect of the western disturbance will also be seen in plain areas like Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

