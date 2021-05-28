New Delhi, May 28: Section 142 of the Social Security Code, 2020 has been notified by Ministry of Labour & Employment covering applicability of Aaadhar. The notification of section will enable Ministry of Labour and Employment to collect Aadhaar details for the database of beneficiaries under various social security schemes. How To Get Aadhaar Card? How To Locate Aadhaar Enrolment Center in Your Area and Book Appointment? Check Step by Step Guide.

National Data Base for unorganised workers (NDUW) is at an advanced stage of development by National Informatics Centre. The portal is aimed at collection of data for unorganised workers including migrant workers for the purpose of giving benefits of the various schemes of the Government. An inter-state migrant worker can register himself on the portal on the basis of submission of Aaadhar alone. What Is Aadhaar PVC Card? How To Download It Online on uidai.gov.in? Know Features and Cost of UIDAI’s New Type of Aadhaar Card.

Union Minister of State (I/c) for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar has clarified that the section under the Social Security Code has been notified only for collection of data of workers including migrant workers. No benefit will be denied to workers for want of Aaadhar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).