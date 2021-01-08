New Delhi, January 7: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is the nodal body responsible for issuing the 12-digit unique Aadhaar number to people of India, has now introduced a new form of Aadhaar- i.e. the Aadhaar PVC card. The Aadhaar PVC card is durable and easy-to-carry and looks attractive. The Aadhaar PVC card comes with the latest security features including a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext. The new service by the UIDAI facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on a PVC card by paying nominal charges.

The best part is, residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered/Alternate Mobile Number. Apart from being easy to carry, the Aadhaar PVC card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with a host of security features.

Aadhaar PVC Card Cost:

The new facility nby UIDAI costs normal minimal charges. The facility of ordering Aadhaar PVC card is available online and it costs only Rs 50. The amount is inclusive of all taxes and delivery (via Speed Post) fees.

How to order Aadhaar PVC card Online:

Individuals can order the new Aadhaar PVC via online mode through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in. All you need is your Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID and pay a nominal charge of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident's address by speed post. To order, click on this link: https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint.

Aadhaar PVC card Online: Step by Step Guide

If any person wishes to order the Aadhaar PVC card, it can be done online on the official website of the UIDAI: uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in .

or . Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number / 16 digit Virtual ID / 28 digit EID to begin.

Enter Security Code that will be sent on your registered mobile number

Click on Send OTP. Now enter the OTP that has been sent on your registered mobile number.

Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order the Aadhaar PVC card online by using Non-Registered/Alternate Mobile Number.

Watch this video to understand the process of ordering the Aadhaar PVC card.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced various forms of Aadhaar from time to time for the convenience of residents. The Aadhaar Card is a new service launched by UIDAI which facilitates the residents of India to get their Aadhaar letter reprint on PVC card by paying nominal charges.

