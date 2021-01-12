New Delhi, January 12: Aadhaar is the 12-digit unique identification number that identifies residents based on their biometrics. The unique identity proof is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal body responsible for rolling out Aadhaar. If you or any of your family member wants to enroll for Aadhaar, you need to first locate the Aadhaar Enrolment Center in your area and then book and appointment at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for several Aadhaar services. People who apply for Aadhaar for the first time will get the new Aadhaar free of cost. What Is Aadhaar PVC Card? How To Download It Online on uidai.gov.in? Know Features and Cost of UIDAI’s New Type of Aadhaar Card.

Locate an Aadhaar Enrolment / Update Center Near You

In order to enrol for Aadhaar for yourself or for your family member, you will be required to visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Center.

In case your Demographic details (Name, Address, DoB, Gender, Mobile Number, Email)is not up-to-date in your Aadhaar, you can get the same updated by visiting an Aadhaar Enrolment Center.

Aadhaar holders children( who have turned 15) or others in need of updating Biometrcis details - Finger Prints, Iris & Photograph are required to visit an Enrolment center too. Please get valid Address proof documents.

Search for a nearest Enrolment centre by selecting any of the following given mode: State, Postal Pin Code, Search Box. Click for direct link here.

How to Book Appointment for Aadhaar Residents of India, who want to get the Aadhaar card will have to book an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for Aadhaar services including fresh Aadhaar enrolment, Name Update, Address Update, Mobile No. Update, Email ID Update, Date of Birth Update, Gender Update and Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) Update. To book an Appointment at UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra, an individual will have to Select City/Location and then click on 'Proceed to Book Appointment'. Click here for the direct link. Documents required for Fresh Aadhaar Enrolment? For enrolment, an individual is required to provide a valid Proof of Identity (must have a photograph), a Proof of Address and a Proof of Date of Birth.

You may use one document as a common proof of multiple requirements provided, it is mentioned in the approved list. Click here for the list of supporting documents.

for the list of supporting documents. Alternatively, if you don’t have a Proof of Identity and Address, please enroll with the help of a relative using their Aadhaar number and a Proof of relationship.

Residents of India need to enrol for Aadhaar only once and after de-duplication only one Aadhaar shall be generated, as the uniqueness is achieved through the process of demographic and biometric de-duplication. The 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI after satisfying the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enrol to obtain Aadhaar number.

