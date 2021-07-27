Mumbai, July 27: A case of fraud has been reported from Maharashtra where a businessman was duped of nearly Rs 2 crore by fraudsters. Reports inform that as many as six members of a gang have been arrested by Police in connection with the fraud. According to a report by TOI, the gang of fraudsters allegedly duped a Solapur-based builder of the whopping amount on the pretext of huge profits over his investment in a certain company.

Police said the builder had suffered severe losses during the COVID-19 lockdown and was looking for ways to make quick returns. The businessman came in contact with several traders at Zaveri Bazaar in South Mumbai, who promised massive profits if he invested in a certain Avaada Power Company in Ahmedabad. Businessman Duped of Rs 15 Lakh on Pretext of Facilitating Tenders for Works Under Govt Scheme.

The TOI report states that one of the accused was introduced as a senior official of the company. The men took Rs 2 crore from him promising to invest the money. The man realized he was duped after he checked and found no such investment had been made in the company that the fraudsters claimed. The victim of the fraus tried to contact the accused, but their mobile phones were switched off or blocked.

Soon after, he filed a complaint with LT Marg police following which the accused were traced to Gujarat. The cops are trying to find out if the gang has cheated others using a similar modus operandi.

