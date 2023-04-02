New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Subedar Major Tsewang Murop, a Kargil war hero and Vir Chakra awardee, died in a road accident near Leh on Saturday night, Army officials said.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of the Indian Army expressed condolences on the demise of Subedar Major Morup.

Also Read | West Bengal Violence: Ruckus, Stone Pelting Erupt During BJP Shobha Yatra in Hooghly (Watch Video).

"Kargil war hero Subedar Major Tsewang Murop, Vir Chakra, lost his life in a road accident last night near Leh," said an Army official.

Commander of the Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Rashim Bali met Murop's family, including his father Naib Subedar (retd) Chhering Mutup, and conveyed condolences on behalf of the Army.

Also Read | Manipur: World's Tallest Pier Railway Bridge To Be Part of Jiribam-Imphal Railway Project.

Murop's father is an Ashok Chakra awardee.

The exact nature of the accident is not immediately known.

"Last night, we lost Sub Maj Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra, hero of Kargil War and son of Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup, Ashok Chakra, to a tragic accident," the Ladakh Scouts tweeted.

"Condolences to the most decorated family of the country. Rest in peace braveheart, Great loss to Army, Ladakh Scouts and the Nation," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)