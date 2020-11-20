New Delhi, Nov 20: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been advised by doctors to move out of Delhi for some time owing to her chest infection to avoid severe pollution in the national capital, party sources said on Friday.

She is likely to visit Goa for sojourn, accompanied by her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sonia Gandhi is on medication after her discharge from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on August 2, and her doctors are concerned about her consistent chest infection. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Deteriorates Into ‘Poor’ Category, No Significant Change Likely in Coming Days.

The Air Quality Index in Delhi around 10 am on Friday was 305, which is in 'severe' category.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).