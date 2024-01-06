Panaji, January 6: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has arrived in Goa on a personal visit, a local party office-bearer said today. The former Congress president arrived in the coastal state on Friday, he said. Talking to Press Trust of India, Deputy Superintendent of Police Salim Sheikh said, "Sonia Gandhi arrived at the Dabolim international airport at around 2:40 pm yesterday in a regular flight. After that, she went to a resort in South Goa." YS Sharmila Calls on Sonia Gandhi After Joining Congress

"It is her private visit as there is no intimation of any official programme as of now," he said.

#WATCH | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives in Goa. pic.twitter.com/YbIEK2GD5c — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

STORY | Sonia Gandhi in Goa on personal visit READ: https://t.co/mX2p2YZEvu VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/1YKpch1Iow — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 6, 2024

