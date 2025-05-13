New Delhi, May 13: SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will resume Haj flights from Srinagar on May 14 with two services to Medina. Srinagar was among the 32 airports that were temporarily shut for civilian flights in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan. The airports were reopened for civilian operations on Monday. Delhi Airport Operations Smooth; Some Flights May Be Hit Due Changing Airspace Conditions and Increased Security Measures.

"SpiceJet will resume its Haj 2025 operations from Srinagar, operating two flights to Medina using wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft, each accommodating 324 passengers...," the airline said in a release. The carrier said it will be facilitating the travel of around 15,500 Haj pilgrims this year. IndiGo Announces Flight Cancellations at Six Locations for Today.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet said it will operate 45 Haj flights in the first phase connecting Gaya, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Kolkata to Medina and Jeddah. Meanwhile, the airline will resume scheduled flights to Srinagar from Tuesday.