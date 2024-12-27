Bengaluru, December 27: Just five days after being hired as a live-in domestic help, a woman stole gold ornaments worth INR 2.3 lakh from a couple in Bengaluru's Guddadahalli. The couple had posted their requirement for a maid on a Facebook page named 'Cook and Maid,' where the woman, identified as Devonita Karmakaru, responded to the ad. After joining on December 11, she disappeared on December 16, taking with her gold jewellery, including bangles, earrings, and a chain.

According to a Times of India report, the couple, Abhijit Deb and his wife, had been looking for a live-in domestic help to assist with their household chores, as both of them worked full-time. After receiving several calls in response to their Facebook post, Devonita Karmakaru introduced herself as a part-time maid but later agreed to work as a live-in help. The family even verified her identity by collecting her Aadhaar card, which, unbeknownst to them, was fake. Bengaluru: Family Loses Gold and Cash Worth INR 1 Crore After Nepalese Couple Drugs Employer With Breakfast in Sonappa Layout, Investigation Underway.

With the arrangement set, Devonita was given a room to stay, and everything seemed to be in order initially. However, the situation took a dark turn on December 16 when Abhijit left for work in the morning, leaving his wife and father at home. When his wife woke up in the afternoon, she discovered that Devonita was missing. Attempts to reach her on the phone were unsuccessful as it had been switched off. Upon further investigation, the couple found that their gold ornaments, including bangles, earrings, and a chain worth INR 2.3 lakh, had been stolen from their bedroom cupboard. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Stages Kidnapping and Robbery to Retrieve Ex-Boyfriend's Phone Containing Private Photos; Arrested Along with Accomplices.

The couple quickly realised they had been duped by the fake identity. As per the report, Devonita rarely adhered to the couple’s schedules, such as cooking food at the time requested. She also claimed to be from West Bengal, though her accent suggested she might be from Odisha. The couple, unaware of the importance of a proper employee verification process, filed a complaint with the Hebbal police about the theft.

