Jaipur, March 19: A government school lecturer, deputed as presiding officer for LS elections, passed away due to a heart attack in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday while undergoing training for forthcoming LS polls. Cheetarmal Kumawat, a lecturer in the government higher secondary school in Kekri tehsil of Ajmer, was having tea during the training when he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed his condolences, saying Kumawat was a dedicated and hard-working employee and his sudden death is a loss to the entire Education Department.

"Chhetarmal Kumawat was a dutiful employee. He worked with complete honesty. His untimely demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Education Department. Praying to God to grant peace to the departed soul," he said and assured the Kumawat family of all possible help.

