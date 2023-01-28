Bhopal, January 28: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday expressed their concern over the incident of two fighter jets crashing in the state's Morena district this morning.
Directing the Morena district administration and police to provide all possible help in the rescue operation, Chief Minister Chouhan said, "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kailaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe," Chouhan said. Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Crash: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath Express Concern Over IAF Fighter Jets Crash in Madhya Pradesh.
The jets had taken took from the Gwalior Air Force Station for the routine bombing exercise. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the incident.
The Defence Minister enquired about the well-being of the pilots and is monitoring the developments closely, the sources said. In a statement, the IAF said that it has established a "Court of Inquiry which will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not" between the two fighter jets.
Locals who witnessed the crash informed the local police after which the Gwalior Air Force Station was notified. Videos from the scene shot by residents of the area showed aircraft debris on the ground. More details are awaited.
