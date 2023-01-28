New Delhi, January 28: Two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district after reportedly colliding during a routine bombing exercise, defence sources said.

According to the sources, the Sukhoi-30 MKI had two pilots, while the Mirage had one during the crash that occurred in the bordering area of Morena and Bharatpur (Rajasthan). One fighter jet fell in Bharatpur and the other one in Morena.

Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Crash in Madhya Pradesh:

#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

The sources said that the two pilots were safe and taken to a hospital in Gwalior, while an IAF chopper has been dispatched to the location of the third pilot. The jets took off from the the Gwalior Air Force Station for the routine bombing exercise.

The sources also said that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the incident. The Defence Minister enquired about the well-being of the pilots and is monitoring the developments closely, they added.

In a statement, the IAF said that it has established a "Court of Inquiry which will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not" between the two fighter jets.

Locals who witnessed the crash informed the local police after which the Gwalior Air Force Station was notified about the incident. Videos from the scene shot by residents of the area showed aircraft debris on the ground.

