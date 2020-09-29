New Delhi, September 29: The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted a man of 20-year-old charges of rape and cheating, for which he was convicted by the trial court and the Jharkhand High Court. According to a Times of India report, the apex court said that no woman after being 'sexually assaulted' at knifepoint, can write love letters to the accused and share a live-in relationship for four years.

The bench was headed by Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee. They had doubts on several points, the first being the woman’s version of her age at the time of the alleged sexual assault in 1995. The woman claimed she was 13 years, however, as per the medical opinion, it was found that she was 25 years at the time of the assault. Sangeetha Gopal, Bangalore Socialite, Threatens Bank Loan Recovery Employees With False Rape Charges, Complaint Filed Against Her; Watch Video.

The complainant stated that the reason behind keeping quiet for four years from the date of sexual assault as the man promised to marry her and their families had got them engaged. They were also living together and behaved as 'husband and wife' and on coming to know that he was getting married to another woman, she filed the FIR accusing him of rape.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).