Surat, May 6: A fire broke out at Mission Hospital in Athwalines, Surat, triggering panic among patients and staff. Thick plumes of smoke engulfed the building as the blaze spread rapidly, prompting an urgent response from the city’s fire department. “A fleet of 15 fire engines rushed to the scene to contain the flames and evacuate patients. Hospital corridors were thrown into turmoil as a stampede-like situation unfolded.

While general patients were assisted out by hospital staff, firefighters took charge of rescuing those in critical condition,” said an eyewitness. An official said that all patients have since been safely shifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment, adding that there have been no reported casualties. He said that, as per the preliminary assessments, the fire is suspected to have originated from a short circuit, though official confirmation is still awaited. Surat Fire: Massive Blaze at Shivshakti Textile Market in Gujarat Remains Uncontrolled After 13 Hours, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Surat’s Mission Hospital

Surat, Gujarat: A fire broke out in Mission Hospital located in Athwa Gate area of ​​Surat Fire Officer of Surat Fire Brigade, Krishna Modh says, "This is Mission Hospital located at Athwa Gate. Due to some reasons, a fire broke out on its ground floor. Considering the… pic.twitter.com/aUtFg8ptss — IANS (@ians_india) May 6, 2025

Surat Police cordoned off the area to prevent further chaos and maintain order. While rescue operations have concluded, some locals have claimed that a few individuals may still be trapped inside. Surat, a prominent industrial hub in Gujarat, has witnessed several significant fire incidents over the years. Surat's textile industry, a cornerstone of its economy, has also been susceptible to fire hazards. Surat Fire News Update: 24 Hours On, Firefighting Operations Continue To Douse Blaze at Shiv Shakti Textile Market, 50% Stores Gutted (Watch Videos).

In February 2025, the Shiv Shakti Textile Market experienced multiple fires over consecutive days, leading to significant property damage estimated at Rs 400 crore. In April 2025, a substantial fire erupted at the Happy Excellencia residential apartment in the Vesu area. The fire spread across multiple floors, but prompt action by firefighting teams ensured that no casualties were reported.

