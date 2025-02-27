The massive fire at Surat’s Shiv Shakti Textile Market continues to rage even 24 hours after breaking out, with firefighting teams still working to contain the blaze on Thursday, February 27. While speaking to the news agency ANI, Chief Fire Officer Basant Kumar Parikh stated, "The temperature is extremely high inside because there was a lot of material kept there. We are not sure about the stability of the structure of the building." Teams from Surat, Navsari, Bardoli, and industrial units have been deployed, battling the fire amid extreme heat. "Almost 50% of the stores have caught fire," Parikh added. The fire spread quickly due to the polyester and clothes in the market, hindering containment efforts. Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot assured that all nearby markets had been closed to prevent further damage. The Surat Municipal Corporation is working alongside various fire teams, using hydraulic platforms to douse the fire from outside. Firefighting operations are expected to continue throughout the day. Surat Fire: Massive Blaze at Shivshakti Textile Market in Gujarat Remains Uncontrolled After 13 Hours, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

