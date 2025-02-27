The massive fire at Surat’s Shiv Shakti Textile Market continues to rage even 24 hours after breaking out, with firefighting teams still working to contain the blaze on Thursday, February 27. While speaking to the news agency ANI, Chief Fire Officer Basant Kumar Parikh stated, "The temperature is extremely high inside because there was a lot of material kept there. We are not sure about the stability of the structure of the building." Teams from Surat, Navsari, Bardoli, and industrial units have been deployed, battling the fire amid extreme heat. "Almost 50% of the stores have caught fire," Parikh added. The fire spread quickly due to the polyester and clothes in the market, hindering containment efforts. Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot assured that all nearby markets had been closed to prevent further damage. The Surat Municipal Corporation is working alongside various fire teams, using hydraulic platforms to douse the fire from outside. Firefighting operations are expected to continue throughout the day. Surat Fire: Massive Blaze at Shivshakti Textile Market in Gujarat Remains Uncontrolled After 13 Hours, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

24 Hours On, Firefighting Continues at Surat’s Shiv Shakti Market

Gujarat: A massive fire at Surat’s Shivshakti Textile Market remains uncontrolled after 24 hours. Fire teams from Surat, Navsari, Bardoli, and industrial units are battling the blaze. Extreme heat is hindering firefighting efforts. Traders' association FOSTA has urged nearby… pic.twitter.com/QdYAMCL8xp — IANS (@ians_india) February 27, 2025

Shalini Agarwal: Fire Teams Mobilized to Control Surat Blaze at Shiv Shakti Textile Market

Surat, Gujarat: On the fire at Shivshakti Textile Market, Surat Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shalini Agarwal says, "A fire broke out at Shivshakti Textile Market yesterday... Fire department teams from across Surat city have been mobilized to control the blaze..." pic.twitter.com/1bYg22FvwY — IANS (@ians_india) February 27, 2025

Anupam Singh Gehlot: Fire at Surat’s Shiv Shakti Textile Market Spreads Due to Materials

#WATCH | Gujarat: On Surat's Shiv Shakti Textile stores fire incident, Anupam Singh Gehlot, Surat Police Commissioner, says, "Fire broke out at Surat's Shiv Shakti Textile market on 25th February late at night. Since then, we have been trying to control the fire. Because of… pic.twitter.com/AzCOZQtoZe — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2025

Basant Kumar Parikh: 50% of Shiv Shakti Textile Market Stores Gutted, Firefighting Ongoing

#WATCH | Gujarat: Chief Fire Officer Basant Kumar Parikh says "The temperature is extremely high inside because there was a lot of material kept there. We got the first call yesterday at around 8 AM. We are not sure about the stability of the structure of the building. We are… https://t.co/eHSJBvWqRL pic.twitter.com/XgupfSWKPT — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2025

Surat's Shiv Shakti Market Fire:

Surat, Gujarat: A fire at Shivshakti Textile Market in Surat remains uncontrolled after 13 hours. Fire brigades from Surat, Navsari, and Bardoli, along with industrial fire teams from ONGC, Kribhco, AMNS, NTPC, Reliance, and Color Tex, have been deployed pic.twitter.com/h0d4Mw8uJK — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)