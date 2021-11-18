Tamil Nadu, November 18: A 53-year-old orthopedic doctor has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a hospital in Karur. The doctor who was on the run was arrested on Wednesday.

As per the report published in Indian Express, the victim was asked to come to the hospital by the doctor through his manager. When the girl went to the hospital, the doctor sexually harassed the girl with the help of the manager. The girl told her mother, who is an employee at the hospital, about the incident. The victim's mother filed the complaint against the doctor and his manager at the Karur all-women police station on November 13. Chhattisgarh Horror: Minor Girl Gang Raped in Rajnandgaon, Four Arrested.

According to the complaint, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POSCO) Act was registered against the doctor and his manager. The manager was arrested on November 14.

