Chennai, June 3: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced Rs 5,000 incentive for 1.17 lakh policemen across the state for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"During the first and second waves of Covid-19, all frontline workers, including police personnel, have been working on the ground risking their lives. This is to recognise their services and to encourage them," he said, as per a statement. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 5000 Incentive To Police Personnel On COVID-19 Duty.

As many as 1,17, 184 police personnel, up to the level of Sub-Inspectors, would be eligible to receive the cash incentive, it added.

