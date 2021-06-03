An incentive of Rs 5000 will be given from Grade-2 Constables to Inspectors.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a special incentive of Rs 5000 to police personnel on COVID duty. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/0Obv8qaq3D — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)