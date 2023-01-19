Chennai, January 19: In an unfortunate incident, a 47-year-old man, part of a film crew was killed after he fell from a height of 40 feet at a film shooting spot near Gummidipoondi in Chennai outskirts on Wednesday morning. According to Kavaraipettai police, the man was identified as Kumar of Saligramam. He was part of the cinematography unit of the film crew.

TOI reported that the crew was shooting for the movie ‘Weapon’ starring actor Sathyaraj and others, at Iyer Kandigai near Gummidipoondi for the past few days. Chennai Shocker: Stunt Master Falls to Death After Rope Snaps on Tamil Film Set.

On Wednesday morning, Kumar was trying to set up the lighting equipment when the accident happened. When he was working at the top of a tower-like structure, he allegedly slipped and fell to the ground. Other members in the film crew moved him to the Ponneri Government Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Viduthalai: Stuntman N Suresh Dies in Accident on Sets of Vetrimaaran's Upcoming Film; Makers Share Condolence Message

Upon information, the Kavaraipettai police recovered his body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation was started.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kumar had climbed the 40 feet structure without any safety equipment. Kumar was part of the crew that was shooting a movie titled 'Weapon' starring actor Sathyaraj. Further investigations are underway.

Earlier last month, a 54-year-old stunt master died after he fell from a height of 20 feet on a film set near Vandalur allegedly after a rope attached to his body snapped

