Tamil Nadu Govt Permits 17 big Industrial Units in Chennai to Begin Operations From Monday, Orders to Follow Strict COVID-19 Protocols

A textile industry worker. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Chennai, May 24: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday gave permission for 17 big industrial units in the state's capital Chennai to resume operations from Monday. The permission to begin operations have been given after two months of coronavirus lockdown, due to which the units were shut.

Releasing a statement, the state government had asked the industrial units to follow strict COVID-19 protocols when they resume operations from Monday. Furthermore, all the industrial units, including the ones in Guindy and Ambattur, units will be allowed to function with 25 percent work force for now. Tamil Nadu: Salons, Beauty Parlours to Open from May 24 During Lockdown, Except in Chennai.

Apart from this, the industrial units to set up thermal screening for workers and mandatory two-time disinfection of masks. Also, the industrial estates have been barred from employing workers from containment zones, Adding more, symptomatic workers have been barred to work in industrial units.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said barber shops and beauty parlours in all municipal areas barring areas falling under Greater Chennai Corporation can start functioning from May 24 onwards.