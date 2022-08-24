Virudhunagar, August 24: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 40-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped on Tuesday. Cops at Virudhunagar police station have arrested four persons in connection with the crime while searches are on for other suspects.

As per the report by New Indian Express, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the victim was on her way back home from a family function in a friend’s car. They had stopped and were speaking to each other when a gang of more than seven people in bikes intercepted them. The assailants assaulted and robbed her friend before kidnapping the woman in their car. Bihar Shocker: Six Men Gang-Rape 13-Year-Old Minor Girl in Patna, Abandon Her at Railway Station in Buxar.

Reportedly, the gang took the woman to a secluded place and raped her. They later took her with them and dropped her back in Kovilankulam. After this, the woman approached the police and registered a complaint. Acting on the complaint, cops formed teams and started a probe. Police were successful to nab 4 accused and seized the vehicle and weapons used in the crime. Searches are on to nab the other accused.

