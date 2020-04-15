Tamil Nadu Man Dies After Drinking Methanol For Getting High As Tasmac Outlets Remain Closed Amid Lockdown

An alcohol outlet | Image used for representational use. (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Tamil Nadu, April 15: Due to the lockdown, booze shops across the state are shut, and this is causing huge problems to the tipplers. In a piece of tragic news, a man died after drinking methanol. According to a Times of India report, the 55-year-old man had consumed methanol in order to get high. The victim along with two others fell ill after consuming methanol and was admitted to Cuddalore hospital.

Following the lockdown, at least four men have died recently in Tamil Nadu after they consumed shaving lotion and paint varnish, believing that these would give them a high and were not harmful. Recently, 65-year-old died after fainting as he was standing outside an alcohol shop. He heard that alcohol was being shifted from four neighbourhood outlets to a warehouse. He lined up along with scores of other consumers, who desperately pleaded with officials to sell them any alcoholic beverage. Fraud Over Online Delivery of Liquor: Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 60,000 to Man Promising to Deliver Wine Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in India, the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3. This means that all liquor shops will remain closed until the time period. People across the country are getting desperate in their urge to find liquor. This has given rise to several online frauds taking place, where online delivery of liquor is being promised. However, in the end, the person pays a heavy price in the form of banking fraud.