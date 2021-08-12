Chennai, August 12: A 30-year-old man fell into the Cooum river in Tamil Nadu while clicking a selfie on Napier bridge on Tuesday night. He was rescued on Wednesday morning. The man, identified as Karthik who lives in Sami Pillai Street in Periamet, stood neck deep in sludge holding one of the pillars of the bridge for nearly eight hours before he was pulled up by the police. UP: Woman Dies While Clicking Selfie With Gun in Hardoi, Father Suspects Foul Play.

Karthik told police that had come to Anna Square for sightseeing. He was clicking a selfie on Napier bridge when he dropped his mobile phone and later slipped into the Cooum river in a bid to grab the device. Speaking to Times of India, a police officer said that Karthik was trying to get a large portion of the well-lit stretch of the bridge as the background in the picture when he leaned too far forward and lost hold of his phone. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Commits Suicide, Sends Selfie Videos to Family Blaming Husband.

Kathik's mobile phone fell and while trying to grab the falling device he too fell into the river. He fell around 10 pm on Tuesday. He was stuck in sludge and started screaming for help, but no one heard him. Around 6 am, some passerby spotted him and alerted the police. Sub-inspector Kumar and constable Chinnasamy then reached the sport.

The cops dropped a rope near Karthik who fastened it around his waist and held tight. Subsequently, he was pulled up. After he was rescued, the police made him take bath at a common toilet. He was then taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for check up. Later, he was sent home.

