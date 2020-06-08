Tamil Nadu: Man Hacked to Death Inside Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai by 4 Unidentified Assailants

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Madurai, June 8: A patient was hacked to death at Rajaji Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai by four unidentified men on Monday. The murderers entered the hospital with weapons early morning. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old V Murugan. He was stabbed multiple times by the four men. They fled from the spot after committing the crime. Mumbai Double Murder: Waiter Held in Pune for Murder of Manager and Cleaner in Mira Road Restaurant.

After receiving the information about the murder, senior police officials rushed to the crime scene. The incident took place at 5:30 am. According to a report published in The Hindu, Murugan was an accused in a murder case and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. The four unidentified assailants entered ward 101 in the Annexure Building of the hospital. The district police have launched an investigation into the case. Gurugram Double-Murder Case 2018: Court Awards Death Penalty to Assailant of Haryana Judge Krishan Kant’s Wife And Son.

ANI's Tweet:

4 unidentified men entered Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai with weapons early morning today and killed a patient under treatment. Case registered. Police investigation underway: Mathichiyam Police. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/EysdT4I6xI — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Murugan hailed from Karumabalai near Anna Nagar He was reportedly not been living in Madurai for the past few months. According to the reports, Murugan had returned to the city only after he fell sick. Police suspect gang rival in the murder of Murugan. He was the second accused in the murder of Patta Rajasekar in the Vaigai river bed under Vilakkuthoon police station limits in 2019.