Chennai, May 25: A woman police constable of the Tamil Nadu police attached with the Chengalpattu traffic police station is on the run with her lover in a case related to the murder of a businessman who was a former boyfriend of the woman.

Sangeetha, who is attached to Guduvanchery traffic police unit in Chengalpattu district, entered into a relationship with Manoharan (26) after her husband killed himself three years ago. Manoharan is a businessman who rents out earthmovers and other equipment. He is also a Chengalpattu district office bearer of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). MP: Cop Kills 6-yr-old Boy in Datia for Demanding Money, Dumps Body in Gwalior.

Police said that Sangeetha had recently parted ways with Manoharan and entered into a relationship with another businessman of the area, Arun Kumar. However, Manoharan continued to stalk Sangeetha and she informed about it to Arun Kumar who asked her to be in touch with Manoharan and get to know of his movements.

Manoharan was returning home on Monday, May 22, when Ajithkumar, Sangeetha's brother, and a few friends waylaid him and hacked him to death. Police arrested, Ajithkumar (26), Shanmugasundaram (24), R. Boopalan(25), A. Abinesh(23) and N. Ajithkumar (25) on Wednesday night. Maharashtra: Retired Cop Kills Self Along With Wife, Son in Sangli District Due to Debts and Financial Losses.

Police have launched searches to arrest Sangeetha and Arun Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2023 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).