Coimbatore, October 2: The Pollachi taluk police have arrested a 52-year-old man for raping his 15-year-old granddaughter. Police also arrested the girl's 21-year-old boyfriend who impregnated her, and two more people in connection with the case.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the survivor was in a relationship with a 21-year-old man for the past two years. The boy was reportedly working in a grocery shop near the house of the girl who is a Class XI student. The youth impregnated the minor girl and she told her grandfather of the development as she was scared to tell others in the family. Rajasthan Shocker: Eight Youths Gang-Rape Minor in Alwar; Film Act and Make Video Viral

She approached her grandfather to abort the foetus and he arranged medical assistance. But later, the man started sexually assaulting her after threatening that he would inform her parents about pregnancy. Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Factory Co-Worker in Ludhiana, Posts Obscene Photo Online; Booked

As the man continued the sexual harassment, the girl left her house, and a relative of her boyfriend took her to her boyfriend's house. His family arranged marriage for them.

However, the girl's family lodged a missing complaint with the police soon after she went missing from the house. This forced the boy's family to produce her at the police station on September 23.

The girl informed cops about the sexual exploitation after which the police arrested her grandfather, his friend, boyfriend and the boyfriend's relative. They were booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and were remanded in judicial custody.

