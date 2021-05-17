Chennai, May 17: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly killed his younger brother after the latter entered into a fight with their mother in Tamil Nadu's Saramedu. As per report, the incident took place on Friday when the deceased, identified as 23-year-old Thoufiq, asked his mother for some money on Friday, but she refused. Following which he picked up a fight with her. Thoufiq's elder brother, 27-year-old Zaheer Hussain intervened and asked the deceased to stop fighting and get a job instead. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Kills Family, Daughters' Tuition Teacher in Jamshedpur With Hammer, Flees.

During the fight, Hussain lost his temper and stabbed Thoufiq in abdomen and chest with a knife. Thoufiq was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital as reported by the Times of India. However, he did not respond to the treatment and died in the hospital the following day. Meanwhile, Hussain managed to escape the spot after the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Cousin Brother in Azamgarh Over Illicit Relationship With His Wife.

As per report, Police managed to arrest the accused and deceased's elder brother Zaheer Hussain, who has fled from his home. After Thoufiq's death on Saturday, the police, who had initially filed a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder), shifted the case to Section 302 (murder) o the Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2021 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).