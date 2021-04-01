Azamgarh, April 1: A 30-year-old man was brutally murdered, while his wife was injured when a few masked miscreants attacked them here, police said. The deceased was identified as Dinesh Ram and his injured wife as Bina.

Dinesh and Bina were sleeping on the terrace of their house on Tuesday night when some masked men climbed up to the terrace after midnight, and slit Dinesh's throat. Bina claimed that before fleeing, the miscreants also attacked her with the knife. Delhi: Man Kills Wife With Blunt Object Over Illicit Relationship, Held.

Azamgarh SP Sudhir Kumar Singh said that the police recovered the sharp-edged weapon used in attacking Dinesh, and interrogated his injured wife, Bina, who is in hospital.

During interrogation, Bina broke down and confessed that she had illicit relations with Dinesh's cousin brother Vipin, and in order to get rid of Dinesh, Vipin murdered him. Bina has also been made an accused in the murder case and is under police custody in the hospital. Vipin is absconding and the police have set up teams to arrest him.

