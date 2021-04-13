Jamshedpur, April 13: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his family and tuition teacher of her daughters in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur district. The man reportedly killed his 36-year-old wife and two daughters, aged 15 and 10, with a hammer and later suffocating them on Sunday night. The accused killed her daughter’s tuition teacher on Monday at around 11 am. He also attacked his friend-his brother-in-law leaving them injured. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Allegedly Gangraped by Relatives in Garhwa District, 3 Arrested.

After committing the crime, he fled from the spot. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, The tuition teacher’s scooter was found locked in front of the quarter, where the family lived. Her one slipper was found inside the room and one outside. Notably, the accused called his friend’s family to dinner and then attacked them. The wife of the accused’s friend managed to escape and raised the alarm. Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl Beaten to Death at New Year Party in Khar, Two Including Boyfriend Arrested.

Both the injured men were immediately rushed to the hospital. The accused reportedly fled on a motorcycle after his brother-in-law and tuition teacher’s husband was informed. After killing his family, on Monday morning, he visited his in-laws and took jewellery that his wife kept at her parents’ home.

The police recovered four dead bodies after they opened the lock of the accused’s quarter. Notably, cops are suspecting that the tuition teacher could have been raped as they recovered her half-clad body from the bed-box. The body was sent for postmortem. The report is still awaited. An investigation has been launched into the case. The police tracked the last location of the accused near a hotel. However, his mobile was switched off after Monday afternoon.

