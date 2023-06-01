Chennai, June 1: In a horrifying incident, a pet dog tragically died while bravely protecting its owner's residence from miscreants in Minjur, Tamil Nadu. The assailants stabbed the dog and cruelly slit its throat, inflicting fatal wounds that caused the dog to bleed to death. A case was registered against the trio on a complaint by the dog owner - Bhuvaneshwar. The police later arrested the three assailants before a court sent them to jail.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the three accused were identified as Shankar (23), Prabhakaran (22), and Rohith (22). According to the police, the attack on the dog was an act of revenge. The miscreants had allegedly been confronted by Bhuvaneshwar a week prior when they were attacking his friend Kiran. Incensed by his interference, the three assailants viciously assaulted Bhuvaneshwar with machetes and swiftly fled from the location. Local residents promptly rushed Bhuvaneshwar to a hospital in Chennai. Subsequently, Bhuvaneshwar filed a complaint, stating that the assailants had attempted to murder him. Animal Cruelty in Uttar Pradesh: Man Mercilessly Thrashes Stray Dogs With Stick in Shahjahanpur, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Angered by the complaints filed against them, the trio took a vengeful approach on Monday night and targeted Bhuvaneshwar at his residence. In their attempt to assault him, they vandalised the gate. One of the assailants, armed with a machete, tried to climb the compound wall. It was during this time that he attacked the dog. In a brave act of retaliation, the pet dog courageously charged at the attacker. However, the remaining assailants swiftly joined the scene, overpowering the dog. Animal Cruelty in Maharashtra: Mentally Unstable Man Stabs Stray Dog With Knife in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Barbaric Act Caught on CCTV Video.

The trio stabbed the dog repeatedly and slit its throat, leaving it to bleed to death. The owner of the dog filed a complaint after finding the body of the dog at the gate. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police arrested the accused. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

