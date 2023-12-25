Chennai, December 25: A woman launched an attack on her 'alcoholic' husband after he allegedly assaulted her and her 15-year-old daughter at Alamarathupatti near Musiri in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, December 22. A complaint in the matter from 37-year-old K Annalakshmi led Musiri police to book her husband, A Kannan, on Saturday, December 23.

Annalakshmi claimed in her lawsuit that she was separated from Kannan after being married for about 20 years.

Under the influence of alcohol, Kannan would frequently visit Annalakshmi's home and start a fight with her. He reportedly arrived inebriated on Friday night, attacked Annalakshmi with a machete, and mistreated her.

Her head, right shoulder, and left hand finger were left injured in the incident. He then reportedly also assaulted their daughter, causing injuries to her right index finger and skull. In addition, he threatened them with terrible outcomes.

According to the police, Annalakshmi fought with Kannan to protect her daughter. While Kannan and Annalakshmi were hospitalised at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Trichy, their daughter was sent to the government hospital in Musiri.

