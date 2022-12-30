Akola, December 30: A 28-year-old woman allegedly hired a man to kill her husband and made it appear like a suicide at a village in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Friday.

The 32-year-old victim was found hanging at Punda village in Dahihanda police station limits on Wednesday morning, an official said. The man's body was tied with a rope and bore injury marks, which indicated murder, he said. Telangana Shocker: Parents Hire Contract Killers To Get Alcoholic and Unemployed Son Murdered in Khammam.

During investigations, the police questioned the victim's wife who confessed that she had plotted to kill him and hired another villager to commit the crime for Rs 30,000, the official said. The victim was strangled with a rope and his body was hung from an iron beam to make it look like he had committed suicide, he said. Karnataka Shocker: Irked Over Brother’s Interference in Personal Life, 2 Sisters Hire Killers to Eliminate Him in Kalaburagi.

The woman has claimed that her husband was an alcoholic and used to beat her up and she was tired of the harassment, the official said, adding that the accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.