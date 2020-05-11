Tamil Nadu: Tea Stalls, Cloth Stores, Hardware Stores and Other Standalone Shops Open in Chennai Amid Lockdown

File image of a shop functioning | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, May 11: Tea stalls, cloth stores, hardware stores and other standalone shops have resumed operations in Chennai amid coronavirus lockdown. Standalone and neighbourhood shops can function from 10:30 AM to 6 PM here, according to a state government directive.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced major relaxations during the lockdown which coming into effect from Monday onwards. Earlier yesterday, the state government released a list of standalone shops that have been permitted to open even as the coronavirus lockdown continues. TASMAC Liquor Shops in Greater Chennai City Will Not Open on May 7, Opening Date to Be Announced Later, Says Tamil Nadu Govt.

The list includes - tea shops, bakeries, restaurants (only takeaways), groceries, construction material outlets, hardware shops, mobile shops, electrical shops, electronics/computer shops, photocopy units, paint shops, automobile spare part shops, furniture outlets, roadside carts, dry cleaning units, nurseries, courier and parcel units, plywood and sawmills, two and four-wheeler sale and service, non-AC small jewellery shops, non-AC textile shops (only in rural areas).

At the same time, the government has said that no barber-shops or beauty parlours will be allowed to open. Disinfection of the shops, social distancing and wearing of masks will be mandatory for customers and shop staff.