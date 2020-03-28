Tamil Nadu: Three Patients Die in Isolation Wards, Coronavirus Test Reports Awaited

A truck driver being screened for COVID-19 at Tamil Nadu Border (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, March 28: Three patients admitted in isolation wards died in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Authorities have sent samples of the deceased for coronavirus test and the reports were awaited. "All three patients had underlying medical conditions. We are awaiting their COVID-19 test results," Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh told News18. It remains unclear whether they were admitted due to coronavirus-related symptoms. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Climbs to 20 After First COVID-19 Patient Dies in Kerala.

One of the deceased was 63 and had a chronic kidney disease and lymphoma. Another deceased, 24, had viral pneumonia with high sepsis. The third was a 2-year-old who suffered from congenital anomaly of Osteopetrosis. Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported two new Coronavirus positive cases while one affected person was fully cured and discharged. One of them had returned from the West Indies and the other from the UK. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 28.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, both the persons had transited via the Middle East while returning to India and have been isolated with the condition being stable. With this, the total number of Coronavirus infected persons in the state has gone up to 40. Meanwhile, a 21-year old male who had come from Dublin has completely recovered from the infection and was discharged after two tests showed negative infection results.

Vijayabaskar said the Dublin returnee will continue to be home quarantined for next 14 days and appreciated the medical team that took care of him. Out of the total 40 tested positive for the virus, two persons have been cured and discharged while one lost his life in the state.