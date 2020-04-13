Tamil Nadu Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till April 30, Announces CM E Palaniswami Ahead of PM Modi's Address Tomorrow

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, April 13: The lockdown to contain the transmission of novel coronavirus is extended till April 30 in Tamil Nadu. The announcement was made by Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Monday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address on the nationwide shutdown due to COVID-19. Tamil Nadu So Far Records 1104 Cases, Check Stats From Other States Here.

Tamil Nadu , one of the worst-affected states due to coronavirus in India, was placed under restrictions on March 22, following the Janata curfew announced by PM Modi. The state came under curfew-like restrictions following the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister from March 24 midnight.

The nationwide shutdown was scheduled to end on April 14. Several state governments had, however, appealed the PM to continue the lockdown to prevent the further spread of virus. In the video-conference with State Chief Ministers on Saturday, Modi reportedly agreed that the lockdown must remain for at least two more weeks.

Update by ANI

#COVID19: Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till 30th April by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/132jt0yxkN — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal, during the press briefing today, reiterated that social distancing and containments zones are India's top strategy to prevent coronavirus from reaching its peak in the nation. His remarks suggested that the central government would maintain a state of lockdown till the disease is not brought under control.

While Modi is expected to announce an extension in lockdown on pan-India scale tomorrow, at least seven state governments have issued a separate order to postpone the restrictions in their respective states.

Odisha had on Thursday announced that the restrictions will continue till April 30, followed by Punjab and Rajasthan announcing a similar extension till May 1. Maharashtra, West Bengal and Telangana on Saturday announced that the curfew-like situation will remain in effect till at least April 30. Schools in all states are not expected to reopen before mid-June.