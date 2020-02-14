Union Home Minister Amit Shah: I pay homage to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland. Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu at US-India Business Council in Washington, DC: Within 10 days, we will witness the historic visit of President of United States to India. This visit will help, to solidify our partnership, across all spheres.

Mumbai, February 14: The Supreme Court to pronounce order on the issue of rejection of death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma's mercy petition by President Kovind in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

In a piece of tragic news, Cyrus Omondi, a Kenyan national was found dead in his hotel room in Mulund, yesterday. Omondi was in Mumbai with some students from Kenya to participate in a Karate Championship.

In a major change to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cabinet, Boris Johnson appointed Rishi Sunak as UK's new Chancellor of the Exchequer, replacing Sajid Javid who quit over differences with the Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak, who is married to Akshata, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, was Chief Secretary to the Treasury since July 2019.

The coronavirus death toll has increased as China reported 116 more deaths in COVID-19 epicentre: AFP news agency.